Video: Charlotte’s PJ Hairston Crosses Himself Into The First Row

PJ Hairston is a shooter first and foremost. Considering this embarrassing gaffe, the Charlotte Hornets rookie might bear that distinction forever, too. Watch Hairston crossover with such fervor during his team’s 76-71 win over the New York Knicks that he loses balance and tumbles into the front row.

Yikes. That’s not exactly James Harden.

The game was similarly ugly overall. Both teams shot below 36 percent from the field, and Charlotte managed a paltry nine assists on its 25 baskets. Tim Hardaway, Jr. led all scorers with 25 points in Carmelo Anthony’s absence, while Brian Roberts picked up the slack of the injured Kemba Walker en route to 17 points of his own.

However, this one’s highlight – or lowlight? – clearly belonged to Hairston.

