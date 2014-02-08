Video: Chauncey Billups Behind-The-Back Pass For ‘Dre Drummond Dunk

#GIFs
02.08.14 5 years ago

The Nets traveled to Motown on Friday night and the Pistons showed them what they can do. Detroit exploded to a 23-point halftime lead and never looked back. Brandon Jennings scored 26 points to lead six different Pistons players with double-figures. But it was ol’ man point guard Chauncey Billups with the play of the night when he tossed a behind-the-back pass to Andre Drummond for the sick two-handed slam.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSANDRE DRUMMONDBROOKLYN NETSCHAUNCEY BILLUPSDETROIT PISTONSDimeMaggifs

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP