Video: Chauncey Billups Behind-The-Back Pass For ‘Dre Drummond Dunk

The Nets traveled to Motown on Friday night and the Pistons showed them what they can do. Detroit exploded to a 23-point halftime lead and never looked back. Brandon Jennings scored 26 points to lead six different Pistons players with double-figures. But it was ol’ man point guard Chauncey Billups with the play of the night when he tossed a behind-the-back pass to Andre Drummond for the sick two-handed slam.

