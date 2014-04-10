Video: Chris Copeland’s Game-Winning Runner

#Video
04.10.14 4 years ago

The Pacers have faced a lot of uncertainty in the second half of the season after blazing a trail to make a long run in the postseason in the first half of the season. After being blown out on Monday by Atlanta, Frank Vogel made the decision to rest all five of his starters. Therefore, the second unit got the chance to shine.

That is just what happened even as the Pacers’ second team was on the verge of losing to the worst team in the NBA. With 4.9 ticks remaining and the score squared up at 102, Chris Copeland received the inbounds pass at the top of the key. Copeland then rushed to drive it down the middle and float up the shot. The ball splashed through the net with 1.2 seconds left for the go-ahead game-winner.

Copeland and Luis Scola each posted season-highs, with 18 and 24 points respectively. Evan Turner added 23 points, nine assists, and seven boards. With a 104-102 Indiana win and a Miami loss on Wednesday, Indiana jumped back on top of the East with a half-game lead on Miami. Friday’s matchup between the Pacers and Heat just got more interesting.

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSChris CopelandDimeMagINDIANA PACERSLuis ScolaMILWAUKEE BUCKSvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP