Video: Chris Copeland’s Game-Winning Runner

The Pacers have faced a lot of uncertainty in the second half of the season after blazing a trail to make a long run in the postseason in the first half of the season. After being blown out on Monday by Atlanta, Frank Vogel made the decision to rest all five of his starters. Therefore, the second unit got the chance to shine.

That is just what happened even as the Pacers’ second team was on the verge of losing to the worst team in the NBA. With 4.9 ticks remaining and the score squared up at 102, Chris Copeland received the inbounds pass at the top of the key. Copeland then rushed to drive it down the middle and float up the shot. The ball splashed through the net with 1.2 seconds left for the go-ahead game-winner.

Copeland and Luis Scola each posted season-highs, with 18 and 24 points respectively. Evan Turner added 23 points, nine assists, and seven boards. With a 104-102 Indiana win and a Miami loss on Wednesday, Indiana jumped back on top of the East with a half-game lead on Miami. Friday’s matchup between the Pacers and Heat just got more interesting.

