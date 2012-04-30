Video: Chris Duhon’s Travel Dance

The casual fan probably did not tune in to Saturday’s night first round matchup of the Indiana Pacers and the Orlando Magic, but those that did witnessed a scrappy, hard working Magic team will themselves to victory over the higher-ranked Pacers. With Dwight Howard out for the year due to a back injury, the underdog Magic used their deadly three-point shooting and hard nosed defense to steal Game 1 from the Pacers.

The Magic closed the game on an 11-0 run but were aided by a forgettable fourth quarter from Pacers forward Danny Granger, who missed two free throws, got called for an over-the-back violation, and with a chance for a game-tying three-pointer, Granger shuffled his feet and got whistled for traveling.

The traveling call excited the Magic bench and prompted Chris Duhon to break out in dance:

As great as that dance is, wouldn’t it be better with a musical soundtrack? Since this is 2012, someone is here to answer that question; here’s a version of Duhon’s “travel dance” set to Soulja Boy‘s “Crank Dat”:

Although Duhon and the Magic had a lot of fun to end the game, they need to bring the same level of intensity in Game 2. The Pacers will be looking to avenge the loss and should be coming out with guns blazing.

Grade Duhon’s dance moves.

