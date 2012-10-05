Video: Chris Paul’s “Frozen Moment” For The Jordan CP3.VI

#Los Angeles Clippers #Video #Chris Paul
10.05.12 6 years ago

When I was putting together the 25 best basketball commercials ever last spring, there were two memorable ones that immediately came to mind: the iconic “Frozen Moment” spots used for both Penny Hardaway’s Nike Air Max Penny III and Michael Jordan’s Air Jordan XII.

Recently, Jordan Brand went back to the well with a new and unique “Frozen Moment” commercial for Chris Paul‘s newest signature sneaker, the Jordan CP3.VI. Shot at Venice Beach, the creative minds behind the ad used a chain of 90 Chris Paul doubles in a live event to showcase his movements through Los Angeles.

How does this compare to the original “Frozen Moments?”

