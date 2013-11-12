Video: Chris Paul Puts Corey Brewer On Skates

It’s not really fair to solely credit Chris Paul for his undressing of Corey Brewer in the first half of the exciting west coast Clippers-Wolves matchup. The tree trunk legs of Blake Griffin also helped to tie up Brewer, but CP3 still left Brewer on the ground with a sick hesitation move on the wing.

Just a sick move, and Brewer is even laughing as he head’s down to the other side of the court.

He knows, and we know, that Paul #GotEm. But again, Blake played a role, even if CP3 left Brewer lurching at vapors like that Unbelievable is BIG commercial with Magic.

Unlike Thabo Sefolosha‘s move on Marcin Gortat last night, Paul actually hits the jumper after the ankle breaker, too. The Point God doesn’t mess around with this one.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.