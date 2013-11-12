Video: Chris Paul Puts Corey Brewer On Skates

#Los Angeles Clippers #Chris Paul #GIFs
11.12.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

It’s not really fair to solely credit Chris Paul for his undressing of Corey Brewer in the first half of the exciting west coast Clippers-Wolves matchup. The tree trunk legs of Blake Griffin also helped to tie up Brewer, but CP3 still left Brewer on the ground with a sick hesitation move on the wing.

Just a sick move, and Brewer is even laughing as he head’s down to the other side of the court.

He knows, and we know, that Paul #GotEm. But again, Blake played a role, even if CP3 left Brewer lurching at vapors like that Unbelievable is BIG commercial with Magic.

Unlike Thabo Sefolosha‘s move on Marcin Gortat last night, Paul actually hits the jumper after the ankle breaker, too. The Point God doesn’t mess around with this one.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#Chris Paul#GIFs
TAGSChris PaulCorey BrewerDimeMaggifsLos Angeles ClippersMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP