Video: Chris Paul Puts Curry & Justin Holiday On Skates

12.26.14

The Clippers and Warriors entered Christmas Day with everyone figuring to be on the cusp of a fist fight. We can still remember Draymond Green‘s tongue sticking out at Blake Griffin on the way back down the floor early in the season. Aside from Steve Kerr‘s league-leading fifth technical, it was pretty tame; except, Chris Paul made Justin Holiday and Stephen Curry look silly trying to stay in front of him.

First, Holiday — who you would think from his surname would play better on Christmas. He did knock down a three-pointer and scored six points in 10 minutes of action off the bench, but CP3 froze him with a stutter step, then hit this layup off the wrong foot:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Just filthy.

Next was Curry, who didn’t bite so hard on Paul’s inside-out dribble, but did linger after a hesitation dribble. Paul took it to the hoop once Curry gave him the tiny crack he needed to scoot inside and score.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Paul finished with 22 points (7/18), seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and just one turnover in 37-plus minutes of action as the Clippers rolled to a 100-86 win.

Both vines come courtesy of @cjzero.

