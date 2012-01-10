Chris Paul Stars In New Jordan Brand Commercial

#Video #Chris Paul
01.10.12 7 years ago

Now that the shoe has dropped, you knew that the next thing to release from our friends over at Jordan Brand would be Chris Paul‘s solo commercial for his new signature shoe, the Jordan CP3.V. In this new 15-second spot titled “Quick Controls Chaos,” watch as CP3’s quickness creates chaos on and off the court.

Also, Jordan Brand lets you can watch this craziness unfold from anywhere on the court as you take control of the viewing experience HERE.

What do you think?

TOPICS#Video#Chris Paul
TAGSChris PaulJordan BrandJordan CP3.Vvideo

