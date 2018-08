Tony Allen was on the wrong end of too many highlights last night. Right here, Chris Paul gave him a ball fake that had Allen doing the Superman at air. On the night, Paul had 29 points on 17 shots as the Grizzlies turned him into a scorer rather than a facilitator. It worked… for the most part.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What is CP3’s best move?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.