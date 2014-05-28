Video: Cory Joseph’s And-1 Cram On Serge Ibaka

#Oklahoma City Thunder #San Antonio Spurs #GIFs
05.28.14 4 years ago

The Spurs’ Cory Joseph received more playing time than usual in Game 4 due to the fact San Antonio was playing with a big deficit throughout the second half. However, Joseph took advantage of the increased floor time, and even caused a stir with a huge dunk in the fourth quarter.

Late in the shot clock, Joseph drove the lane and skied up for the monster jam all with notable shot blocker Serge Ibaka stretching to reject the attempt. Instead, Ibaka knocked Joseph’s head after getting posterized.

Manu was intrigued…

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Despite Joseph’s spectacular slam, Tuesday night belonged to Russell Westbrook and the Thunder, as they evened up the series at two games a-piece.

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#San Antonio Spurs#GIFs
TAGSCory JosephgifsOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERsan antonio spursSERGE IBAKA

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP