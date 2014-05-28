Video: Cory Joseph’s And-1 Cram On Serge Ibaka

The Spurs’ Cory Joseph received more playing time than usual in Game 4 due to the fact San Antonio was playing with a big deficit throughout the second half. However, Joseph took advantage of the increased floor time, and even caused a stir with a huge dunk in the fourth quarter.

Late in the shot clock, Joseph drove the lane and skied up for the monster jam all with notable shot blocker Serge Ibaka stretching to reject the attempt. Instead, Ibaka knocked Joseph’s head after getting posterized.

Manu was intrigued…

Despite Joseph’s spectacular slam, Tuesday night belonged to Russell Westbrook and the Thunder, as they evened up the series at two games a-piece.

