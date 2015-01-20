Video: Courtside Fan Hilariously Reacts To Jason Kidd’s Words With Officals

We’ve never sat courtside at a NBA game, but imagine that being privy to audible interactions of coaches, players, and officials is as interesting as actual gameplay – at least for casual fans. A woman in the first row of last night’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors surely thinks so. As Jason Kidd reprimands a referee for being assessed a technical foul, watch the fan react to his antagonistic words with hilarious amusement.

Awesome.

We can only hope to use facial expressions half as entertaining as these if ever granted a courtside seat.

(H/T @ananth_pandian)

