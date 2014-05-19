Video: Craig Sager Has More Swag Than You

#Style – Kicks and Gear
05.19.14 4 years ago

Craig Sager has been battling cancer during these playoffs, but his eclectic array of suits have lived on in our technicolor imaginations. While Sager continues to recover after leaving the hospital earlier this month (he’s doing well after completing chemo!), it’s appropriate to acknowledge even Sager’s most fantastical suits can be trendsetters.

By way of The Whistle, comes this style guide focusing on Craig Sager’s particular brand of swag. In order to pull off the Sager trend, host Rachel DeMitta says, “You gotta be confident, go big and bright and bold, or go home.” Noted.

We miss Sager dearly even as his son filled in ably during his absence. Get well soon Craig, even your clothes are getting some DAP.

(The Whistle)

