Video: Curry Feeds Faried For Crazy Halfcourt Lob Against New Zealand

The value of energy in basketball knows no bounds, especially when coupled with athleticism like Kenneth Faried’s. Team USA’s starting power forward has used those attributes and a burgeoning skill-set to crush World Cup competition so far, shooting 14-of-17 from the field entering today’s game versus New Zealand.
By sprinting the floor and flying high to grab a halfcourt lob from Steph Curry early against the Tall Blacks, Faried made it clear his dominant play would continue.
//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js
Manimal indeed.
Faried was a long-shot to make Team USA in mid-July, but has emerged as arguably its most effective – and highlight-worthy – player in World Cup pool play.
(Vine via Steve Noah)
What do you think?
Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
I’m a Raptors fan, so when Uriji joined our front office, I was sure Faried was on his way. Manimal is just fun to watch and he makes hustle plays look like fun.