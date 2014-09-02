Video: Curry Feeds Faried For Crazy Halfcourt Lob Against New Zealand

#Stephen Curry #GIFs
09.02.14 4 years ago

The value of energy in basketball knows no bounds, especially when coupled with athleticism like Kenneth Faried’s. Team USA’s starting power forward has used those attributes and a burgeoning skill-set to crush World Cup competition so far, shooting 14-of-17 from the field entering today’s game versus New Zealand.

By sprinting the floor and flying high to grab a halfcourt lob from Steph Curry early against the Tall Blacks, Faried made it clear his dominant play would continue.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Manimal indeed.

Faried was a long-shot to make Team USA in mid-July, but has emerged as arguably its most effective – and highlight-worthy – player in World Cup pool play.

(Vine via Steve Noah)

What do you think?

TOPICS#Stephen Curry#GIFs
TAGSFIBA World CupgifsKENNETH FARIEDLatest NewsSTEPHEN CURRYTEAM USA

