Video: Damian Lillard Burns Avery Bradley, Smashes It On Cody Zeller

Avery Bradley is one of the best on-ball defenders in the NBA, and Damian Lillard shook him pretty bad last night on a spin move into the lane. Once there, Dame decided he might as well throw it down on Cody Zeller.

There aren’t many point guards who can do this, but Dame is one of them:

Lillard struggled from the field otherwise, connecting on just 8-of-23 of his field goal attempts while scoring a game-high 21. It wouldn’t be enough as the C’s got the big road win 90-89.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.