Video: Dante Cunningham Dunks All Over Blake Griffin

Dante Cunningham gave Blake Griffin a taste of his own medicine last night, coming from off his back to slam down a follow-up jam on the dunking machine’s head. Overall, it just wasn’t a good night for BG, and this punctuated it. Cunningham used his back as a ladder, and afterwards it wouldn’t have been complete unless he told Griffin, “Welcome to the playoffs.”
Was this the best play of the playoffs so far?
