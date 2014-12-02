Video: Dante Exum’s Aussie Football Drop-Kick For Full-Court Swish

Yesterday, some Australian Football Players stopped by the Zions Bank Basketball Center where the Utah Jazz were practicing to get some face time with Aussie import and NBA rookie Dante Exum. The teenage point guard showed off his skills by kicking in a full-length drop-kick of an Aussie Rules Football.

The No. 4 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft showed off his Aussie skills here by drop-kicking the Australian football right into the basket from almost a full court away.

Exum is even further from the basket than Manu Ginobili was when he kicked in a basketball and avoided the Bruce Bowen block during training camp.

Plus, an Aussie football is an oblong shape — like a more rounded American football, so Exum’s efficiency from well beyond mid-court is remarkable, though we’re not sure how many attempts it took him to knock it down:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Which is more impressive: Manu or Dante?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.