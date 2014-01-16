Video: Davis & Dunleavy Game-Tying 3-Pointers In Bonkers Triple OT Game

What a whopper of a game in Orlando. Three overtimes including two game-tying shots within the last 15 seconds of regulation and the second overtime. The first came courtesy of Mike Dunleavy, to force a second overtime. The second featured Glen Davis pulling up well beyond the arc to force a third overtime. In the end, Chicago was victorious in their second Triple OT game of the season.

Both teams battled as if their lives depended on the outcome. Even the final minute of regulation served up big shots with a Tobias Harris tip-in and a step-back jumper by Jameer Nelson evening it up 101-all as Orlando and Chicago headed to overtime.

That’s when Mike Dunleavy came through in the clutch. Down three, with 15 seconds remaining in the first overtime session, Dunleavy subbed in for Taj Gibson. Despite going just 3-for-11 on the night, Dunleavy curled around a screen at the top of a key and didn’t hesitate to knock down the three to send the game into the second extra session.

It was in the second OT where Orlando’s Big Baby hit his own game-tying three-pointer, this time with even less time remaining than after Dunleavy’s. As the clock ticked under five-seconds remaining in the second overtime, with Chicago winning 111-108, Davis confidently pulled up from 28 feet and drained the three to force a third overtime.

The game ended in less exciting fashion than the end of regulation and the first two overtimes, with Taj Gibson clinching the, 128-125, Bulls win at the free throw line.

In all, Victor Oladipo had 35 points and eight assists (plus eight turnovers), Jameer Nelson had 31 with 10 dimes, and Tobias Harris had 24 points and 16 rebounds in the loss. For Chicago, Joakim Noah led six Bulls players in double-figures with 26 points and 19 rebounds and Jimmy Butler poured in 23 for the win.

What did you think of the triple overtime classic?

