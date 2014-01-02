Video: DeAndre Jordan Hurls Down The Furious Flush

The Clippers beat up on the Bobcats last night when they visited Staples Center, sparking some Clipper contender talk. They dominated the Bobcats in the second half, outscoring them 56-29 on their way to a 112-85 laugher. DeAndre Jordan even found time to throw down a filthy dunk in the lane.

Despite Jordan’s springiness, the interesting thing about this play is Jared Dudley. The former Sun pump-fakes a corner three and drives baseline before he throws one of those no-look passes where he’s actually looking; it still found the cutting Jordan for the dunk, and Dudley actually raises his arms in triumph before DJ throws it down â€” such is his confidence in DJ’s ability to finish. Cool play from one of the four or five Western Conference teams that should be considered in the contender tier.

Blake Griffin scored 31 points to lead the Clippers to a win they really needed despite the contender talk. They had lost three of their last four before a surprisingly decent Charlotte team came to town.

