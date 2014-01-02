Video: DeAndre Jordan Hurls Down The Furious Flush

#Los Angeles Clippers #Blake Griffin #GIFs
01.02.14 5 years ago

The Clippers beat up on the Bobcats last night when they visited Staples Center, sparking some Clipper contender talk. They dominated the Bobcats in the second half, outscoring them 56-29 on their way to a 112-85 laugher. DeAndre Jordan even found time to throw down a filthy dunk in the lane.

Despite Jordan’s springiness, the interesting thing about this play is Jared Dudley. The former Sun pump-fakes a corner three and drives baseline before he throws one of those no-look passes where he’s actually looking; it still found the cutting Jordan for the dunk, and Dudley actually raises his arms in triumph before DJ throws it down â€” such is his confidence in DJ’s ability to finish. Cool play from one of the four or five Western Conference teams that should be considered in the contender tier.

Blake Griffin scored 31 points to lead the Clippers to a win they really needed despite the contender talk. They had lost three of their last four before a surprisingly decent Charlotte team came to town.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#Blake Griffin#GIFs
TAGSBLAKE GRIFFINCHARLOTTE BOBCATSDEANDRE JORDANDimeMaggifsJared DudleyLos Angeles Clippers

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP