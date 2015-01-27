Video: DeAndre Jordan’s Crooning Videobomb Of Jamal Crawford

The videobomb has become a natural extension of post-game festivities for the winning team. Last night, after Jamal Crawford‘s scorching shooting and spectacular assist helped the Clippers to a 102-98 comeback win over the Nuggets, DeAndre Jordan sauntered over from behind Crawford and Fox Sideline reporter Kristina Pink to spontaneously break into song, “NBA Six Man of the Year…”

DJ should have started with BIGGIE‘s “Soon as he buy that wine, I just creep up from behind…” because that’s exactly what he did:

But instead of the BIGGIE’s couplet about the chump buying a girl’s drink, he called attention to J.Crossover’s growing hardware as the NBA’s best off-the-bench assassin:

Everyone has fun when you win, but Jordan gets extra credit for breaking into song. Crawford, perhaps the nicest man in the entire Association, tried not to get too embarrassed.

