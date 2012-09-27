Video: Debut adidas Commercial For Josh Smith – “Heavy”

Just how good is? Atlanta is going to wait and find out. Smith won’t be getting a new deal from GMand the rest of the Hawks’ brass, and it’s unlikely he gets one during the season. More than likely, he’ll be a free agent next summer, and if he’s coming off an All-Star appearance (Smith is long overdue), the market for him will be wide open.

In the meantime, he’s getting some pub from adidas in his debut ad called “Heavy.” In the commercial, he talks about dealing with a city’s expectations and how the super light adiZero Ghost 2 helps.

“With my type of the game, I need speed,” he says. “I can’t have a shoe that weighs me down. The adizero Ghost 2 is light, and has support for when I’m driving to the basket. Plus the shoe’s got style too with the patent leather toeâ€”clean and sleek so you can look good while you play good.”

The adiZero Ghost 2 is available now for $100 at Dick’s Sporting Goods and online at Dick’s Sporting Goods.com and adidas.com.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Hit page 2 for some exclusive photos of Smith and the adiZero Ghost 2…