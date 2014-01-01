Video: DeMarcus Cousins Takes It Coast-To-Coast For The Big Slam

Despite 38 points from James Harden on New Year’s Eve, the Sacramento Kings escaped Houston’s Toyota Center with a surprise 110-106 win. DeMarcus Cousins was 3-for-3 in the fourth quarter, and one of those buckets was a coast-to-coast gallop ending with an emphatic slam over Omri Casspi. The Kings out-scored the Rockets 30-20 in the fourth behind Cousins and Rudy Gay for an exciting end to 2013.

