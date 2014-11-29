Video: DeMarre Carroll Badly Burns Jrue Holiday Going Behind-The-Back

11.29.14 4 years ago

We love us some DeMarre Carroll. One of the best bargains in the NBA has been playing really well while flying under the radar for the Hawks, and he showed off his improved handle by faking Jrue Holiday out of his uniform during Atlanta’s 100-91 win over the Pelicans Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Watch Holiday stumble by Carroll all the way out of bounds on this behind-the-back move before the layup:

Carroll finished 6-of-9 for 19 points in a shade over 33 minutes of action, and Holiday got a reminder Carroll isn’t just a spot-up shooter.

