Video: Derrick Favors’ Ridiculous Offseason Training Workouts

#Video
10.23.12 6 years ago

Don’t look now, but the Jazz have one of the game’s most underrated frontcourts. Much of that is a product of Derrick Favors and his incredible combination of production and upside. He’ll have games this year like the one he had last night against Portland – 12 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks in about 23 minutes off the bench – that’ll leave you expecting more. He has so much more to give, too, and apparently, most Jazz fans want him to start (or at least the ones on Twitter). Will he get that chance this year? He definitely prepared for it this summer.

Is this the year he breaks out?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSDerrick FavorsDime TrainingUTAH JAZZvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP