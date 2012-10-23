Video: Derrick Favors’ Ridiculous Offseason Training Workouts

Don’t look now, but the Jazz have one of the game’s most underrated frontcourts. Much of that is a product of Derrick Favors and his incredible combination of production and upside. He’ll have games this year like the one he had last night against Portland – 12 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks in about 23 minutes off the bench – that’ll leave you expecting more. He has so much more to give, too, and apparently, most Jazz fans want him to start (or at least the ones on Twitter). Will he get that chance this year? He definitely prepared for it this summer.

Is this the year he breaks out?

