Video: Derrick Rose And-1 Finish At USA BBall Camp

Derrick Rose was in Vegas for the adidas D Rose 5 Boost launch, but that was more quality scheduling by the adidas folks. He’s really in the arid heat of the desert to show Team USA officials he’s still got the explosiveness that made him the 2011 NBA MVP.

This is just one play on the first day of tryouts, but it’s gotta make Bulls fans happy to see he can charge into the lane, take some contact and still drop a bucket.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

He’s got the hops back, too, but adidas might claim it’s aided — at least a little — by their remarkable BOOST tech.

Will Rose be back to his former self next year?

