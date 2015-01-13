Video: Derrick Rose Crosses Up Elfrid Payton, Switches For Off-Hand Layup

Tough night for the Bulls, giving up 121 points in regulation to the Magic in the loss. But Derrick Rose shot well and gave us a brief reminder he can still explode to the bucket with a wicked crossover on rookie Elfrid Payton before he switched bands and finished with the lefty layup.

Kriss-crossover make us wanna jump, JUMP!.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Rose also cut back-door on Victor Oladipo and caught the bounce pass from Joakim Noah for another lefty finish:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

For the game, Rose finished 8-of-15 for (1-of-5 from deep) for 18 points, seven dimes, two steals and three turnovers — including one with inside of a minute left that ended any hopes of a Bulls comeback.

(Vine’s via Gustavo Vega)

What do you think?

