Video: Derrick Rose Didn’t Steal Kid’s Shirt; Just Getting Him More Signatures

Last night Derrick Rose again sat out a Bulls game — he’s missed seven of Chicago’s first 12 games (sad face emoticon) — while his team got crushed by the freight train known as DeMarcus Cousins. Despite wearing a suit on the sidelines, video surfaced of D-Rose taking a kids Bulls jersey before heading to the locker-room prompting some to speculate he stole the kid’s shirt.

He didn’t, obviously. He also had a sharpie in his hand, and rather than stick around Sleep Train Arena after his Bulls fell apart, Rose probably signed the shirt and got some teammates to sign the shirt in the locker room. It’s more fun, though, if you imagine this video is actually in reverse and Rose walked backwards from the locker room to hand the kid the shirt.

We’re also guessing the kid requested a Jimmy Butler signature because that guy is playing out of his mind so far this year.

