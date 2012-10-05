Video: Derrick Rose Introduces The D Rose Collection by adidas

Yesterday was a big day for both Derrick Rose and the adidas Basketball family. Not only was it the Chicago legend’s birthday, but it also marked the release of the adidas D Rose 3, as well as the official D Rose Collection from adidas.

The most premium and personal Derrick Rose signature shoe to date, the D Rose 3 features adidas’ most innovative performance features, rich style elements and the new D Rose logo. The D Rose collection represents his unique and understated style while paying homage to his hometown of Chicago.

The collection is available now at adidas.com, Foot Locker and Eastbay. For now, check out the video below as Rose introduces the world to his story and his logo.

