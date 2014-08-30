Video: Derrick Rose’s Explosive Crossover For The Two-Handed Jam

#USA Basketball #Derrick Rose #GIFs
08.30.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

USA Basketball suffered a lot of setbacks before finally arriving in Spain today for their opening game of the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Paul George went down in gruesome fashion, Kevin Durant dropped out, and the old standbys LeBron, ‘Melo and Kobe didn’t participate. Even Derrick Rose suffered some soreness, but today’s beat-down of Finland offered a glimpse of the Rose’s return to his athletic apex.

Let’s not forget, as we watch Rose cross up Finland here for a two-handed slam, that Finland isn’t exactly a world power.

https://vine.co/v/OBemIw66LPj/embed/simple

The U.S. won going away, 114-55, and their defense was the difference. Still, any sign Rose has returned from two knee surgeries in as many years, is something we should applaud. He finished 3-of-8 from the field and a perfect 5-for-5 from the charity stripe for 12 points, three assists and a team-high five turnovers. Let’s hope he doesn’t have a lot of discomfort before USA suits up again on a back-to-back against Turkey at the same time tomorrow.

(vine via Mike Prada; video via HardwoodParoxysm09; GIF via @_MarcusD_)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#USA Basketball#Derrick Rose#GIFs
TAGS2014 FIBA World CupDERRICK ROSEFIBA World CupFINLANDgifsTeam USA BasketballUSA BASKETBALL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP