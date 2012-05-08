Video: Devin Harris Has An Amazing Chase-Down Block On Tony Parker

There were points in last night’s Spurs win where Devin Harris was truly balling. As we wrote in Smack, he sort of turned his season around in the past five weeks, and at least salvaged a little bit of his pride. In fact, he actually outplayed Tony Parker last night, and also had one of the best chase-down blocks we’ve seen from a point guard.

What was the best chase-down block you've seen this year?

