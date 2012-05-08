Video: Devin Harris Has An Amazing Chase-Down Block On Tony Parker

#San Antonio Spurs #Video
05.08.12 6 years ago

There were points in last night’s Spurs win where Devin Harris was truly balling. As we wrote in Smack, he sort of turned his season around in the past five weeks, and at least salvaged a little bit of his pride. In fact, he actually outplayed Tony Parker last night, and also had one of the best chase-down blocks we’ve seen from a point guard.

What was the best chase-down block you’ve seen this year?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#Video
TAGSDEVIN HARRISDimeMagsan antonio spursTONY PARKERUTAH JAZZvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP