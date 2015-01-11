Video: Dick Vitale Pays Tribute To Stuart Scott With ‘Boo-Yah’ After UNC Win

Somewhere, Stuart Scott is smiling. In tribute to the late, great sportscaster and diehard Tar Heel fan, Dick Vitale repeatedly yelled Scott’s signature “Boo-yah!” after Marcus Paige hit a last-second layup to give North Carolina a win over Louisville on Saturday.

Here’s Paige with the game-winner:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

…and Vitale’s heartwarming call shortly thereafter:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

