It sure looks like Jordan Crawford told Carmelo Anthony “That Motherf*cker f*cked your wife” (Video)

05.01.13 5 years ago 10 Comments

Jordan Crawford has been a playoff all-star for pretty much everything other than actually playing basketball.

Read lips? Check out this Vine clip to make out what he said to Carmelo Anthony immediately after the game (or just read the Vine caption). ‘Melo is going to be a problem in Game 6.

