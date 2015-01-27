Video: Dion Waiters Blows Breakaway Layup

Missing Kevin Durant, the Oklahoma City had to rely on defensive tenacity if they were going to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves last night. They did just that recording nine team steals and 11 blocks in a 92-84 win. One of those steals came when Dion Waiters swiped it from Andrew Wiggins and headed the other way. What followed was brain fart of the highest order.

It wasn’t so much that Waiters eventually missed the layup, it’s how thoroughly he bobbled possession of the ball with nothing but wide-open court in front of him. After Wiggins was jacked, he gave up on the play (not good Andrew — always hustle back), but if he had followed right behind Waiters, he might have had an opportunity to steal it right back. Wiggins was still ended up in Waiters’ mug before the shot because Dion somehow forgot about the ball. He ended up with a contested layup, and missed it.

All in good fun since the Thunder got the win, and Scott Brooks can’t be too upset since Waiters was honed in on the defensive end of the court.

Waiters even had five assists on a night when he struggled from the floor (4/12), so this was just a small blip on an otherwise good night from the former Cav.

(video via Mike Sham)

