Video: Dion Waiters Drops 7 Threes on the Clippers

#Video #Cleveland Cavaliers
11.06.12 6 years ago

We described the Cavs’ young backcourt tandem in today’s Smack as “uber” guards, a phenomenon on full display last night in L.A. When Kyrie Irving wasn’t giving Chris Paul the business, Dion Waiters was raining murder from deep.

Talk about not being fazed by the bright lights – Waiters came out in one of his first NBA games and laced the Clips for seven threes, some of them from way downtown.

