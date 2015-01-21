Video: Dion Waiters Leaves Chris Bosh Three Feet From Rim For Uncontested Dunk

Dion Waiters forgot how important it is in the game of basketball to prevent your opponent from scoring. That, or he and Kevin Durant simply miscommunicated – we prefer the former scenario. Watch Waiters suddenly abandon Chris Bosh on the block and allow the big man an uncontested slam in tonight’s game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Miami Heat.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Kids, we advise against Waiters’ defensive strategy.

It actually serves as an apt metaphor for Oklahoma City’s overall performance on that end, though. Miami is shooting 58 percent and scoring at will – when they aren’t turning the ball over, of course.

On the strength of 16 more field goal attempts than the home team, the Thunder lead the Heat 44-40 midway through the second quarter.

