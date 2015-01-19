Video: Dirk Nowitzki Shows Proper Way To Videobomb

A couple years ago the Miami Heat started to videobomb each other during post-game interviews. They were led by kooky Chris Bosh, but we always felt they lacked the nonchalance necessary to really videobomb a teammate. Thankfully, Dirk Nowitzki showed just how to properly videobomb a couple days ago when Skin Wade was trying to interview Chandler Parsons.

Dirk is merely walking by in the background, and sees what’s happening. He slows down enough to peek in on the action, before smacking the mic to the ground with a neat flick of the wrist and continuing on his merry way.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

It’s not goofy funny, but it’s the proper technique. You can tell Parsons is shocked/confused/annoyed by the move, which is perfect. There’s no crying in baseball, and there’s no smiling in videobombs. You’re video bombing to mess with your teammate, not giggle.

There’s a reason Dirk is a Finals MVP, regular season MVP and future Hall of Famer, and it’s not just that pretty one-legged step-back. He’s got the true mentality of a sniper.

Thanks to Lang Whitaker for bringing this to our attention.

(via Jerry Elliot)

