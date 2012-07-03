Video: Dirk Nowitzki Took Batting Practice

Dirk Nowitzki took some batting practice in preparation for the Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game on Saturday, and he wasn’t that awful. Who knew his batting stance would include a heavy knee bend and awkward bat waggling. We also have to congratulate Dirk for his inside-out prowess, as his opposite field shots (or so we think, since it’s hard to tell where the ball goes) were Jeter-esque.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Can you hit as well as Dirk?

Follow Dylan on Twitter at @DylanTMurphy.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.