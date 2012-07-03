Video: Dirk Nowitzki Took Batting Practice

#Video
07.03.12 6 years ago

Dirk Nowitzki took some batting practice in preparation for the Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game on Saturday, and he wasn’t that awful. Who knew his batting stance would include a heavy knee bend and awkward bat waggling. We also have to congratulate Dirk for his inside-out prowess, as his opposite field shots (or so we think, since it’s hard to tell where the ball goes) were Jeter-esque.

Can you hit as well as Dirk?

