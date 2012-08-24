Video: Donte Greene Dominating Summer Leagues

While Donte Greene hasn’t officially caught on with Brooklyn yet, all signs point to a deal being all but finished. Greene never really found his groove in Sacramento, and now he’ll come into a new situation in a brand new city looking to make a mark. Can he do it? He certainly has the talent. Check him out here dominating in some summer leagues.

Will he make an impact in Brooklyn?

