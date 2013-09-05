Video: Dr. J On The Current NBA & The Greatest Players Of All Time

The Good Doctor, Julius Erving, stopped by Fox Sports1 to talk with analysts Gary Payton and Charissa Thompson. He weighs in on the state of the contemporary NBA, the Hall of Fame, and the players that make up his all-time team. Anytime Dr. J is in the house, we have to check it out.

Dr. J is all class, so he spent the first part of his time in the Fox Sports1 studio complimenting the play of Gary Payton the week before Payton is inducted into the Hall of Fame this Saturday night.

Then, Thompson plays LeBron James‘ interview where he names Dr. J one of the three best players of all-time. The Doctor praises James â€” calling him, already, one of the all-time greats â€” as well as complimenting others in the current game, like Derrick Rose.

He then calls Kareem Abdul-Jabbar the best player ever, but omits him from his all-time starting five, which consists of Wilt Chamerlain, Bill Russell, Elgin Baylor, Jerry West, and Oscar Robertson. Payton chimes in and names his own all-time staring five: Russell, Wilt, Kareem, Magic Johnson and of course Dr. J.

If you’re as geeked about basketball and the history of the best players in the game as we are, just bask in the words of the humble and gracious Doctor.

