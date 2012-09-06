Video: Duke’s Quinn Cook Goes Off In The NC Pro-Am

#Video
09.06.12 6 years ago

Quinn Cook only averaged 4.4 points a game and battled injuries last year with Duke, but still, I think Coach K and his squad have some high expectations for the DeMatha/Oak Hill product. Cook, one of the top-rated recruits in 2011, went off during this summer’s NC Pro-Am, and possibly gave a taste of what is to come for the Blue Devils.

Is he going to be a big-time point guard for Duke?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSDuke UniversityPlaygroundQuinn Cookvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP