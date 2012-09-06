Video: Duke’s Quinn Cook Goes Off In The NC Pro-Am

Quinn Cook only averaged 4.4 points a game and battled injuries last year with Duke, but still, I think Coach K and his squad have some high expectations for the DeMatha/Oak Hill product. Cook, one of the top-rated recruits in 2011, went off during this summer’s NC Pro-Am, and possibly gave a taste of what is to come for the Blue Devils.

Is he going to be a big-time point guard for Duke?

