Video: Duncan’s Curving Outlet & More Elite Spurs Passing

Passing isn’t usually as sexy as a dunk or a really intimidating block. But cold, methodical ball movement can decimate a defense that’s constantly playing catch-up. The Spurs keep their opponents off-balance by whipping the ball around the court rather than letting it stagnate in a single player’s hands. Watch as Tim Duncan throws a crazy, curved outlet pass, and Marco Bellinelli flips a no-look to Boris Diaw.

Here’s TD’s outlet pass where he masterfully curves the throw away from the defender before it drops in the hands of Tiago Splitter.

Duncan has 21 points and 21 rebounds so far tonight, but we’re just going to marvel at this outlet.

Then there’s the passing by the Spurs at the end of the first quarter against the Hawks. The San Antonio has a slight lead over the Hawks with a couple minutes left in their game Monday night, and if you’re Atlanta you want to negate these easy buckets. But the Spurs just wear everyone down with their passing proficiency.

