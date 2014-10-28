Video: Dwight Howard Finally Finds A Body Double In adidas NBA “Swingman” Ad

Today, adidas and the NBA debut a new marketing campaign for the NBA Swingman jersey. There will be five commercials in all, but in their first, 6-11, 270-pound Rockets center Dwight Howard finally finds his body double, although, he’s not exactly a dead ringer for Dwight.

NBA athletes are busy folks and that’s the impetus behind these “swingman” set of ads created by the triple stripes. In order for NBA players to meet all their obligations for practice, TV interviews, commercials, pregame preparation and more, they need to hire “swingman” body doubles. Dwight’s found his, but he’s around the size of Kevin Hart.

Additional spots in the coming weeks will appear on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV, as well as the NBA’s regional sports networks and will feature the likes of Andrew Wiggins, Damian Lillard, Kenneth Faried and Joakim Noah.

The jerseys are high-end, per the release:

The new adidas NBA Swingman Jerseys are designed with a premium mesh material and new name and number application that more closely replicate the authentic jerseys worn on-court by NBA players in both look and performance. The new jerseys feature a slimmer cut which offers a more tailored, stylish fit.

