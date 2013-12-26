Video: Dwight Howard Finishes The Powerful Alley-Oop Slam

While it was James Harden‘s big fourth quarter that ultimately allowed the Houston Rockets to preserve their lead and win 111-98 in San Antonio, Dwight Howard snagged 20 rebounds. D-12 also showcased his athleticism â€” despite constant chatter he’s washed up as a dominant player before he even turns 30 â€” when he skied for two of his 15 points on an alley-oop in the first half.
Howard also played a role in limiting Tim Duncan to just 4-of-12 shooting for 11 points.
What do you think?
Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Throw it down rocket man !