Video: Dwight Howard Gets Dunked On By A Kings Forward… Again

10.26.12 6 years ago

If we ignore DeMarcus Cousins‘ blatant travel, it’s pretty easy to get excited about this putback dunk by Jason Thompson. And if you recall, Thomas Robinson did something very similar to Dwight Howard not too long ago. Odd right? Sacramento beat the Lakers again last night, but at this point in the preseason, the only thing to take away are the highlights.

Was this as good as the first facial by the Kings?

