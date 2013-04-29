Video: Dwight Howard Has Words With Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak

In case you didn’t catch this during the Lakers‘ fitting mess of a finale yesterday (or the 7,000 replays on SportsCenter this morning), this could very likely be the last image we see of Dwight Howard in a purple and gold uniform: Yelling at GM Mitch Kupchak on his way to the locker room after getting ejected in the second half:
You can’t see it in this particular clip, but once Dwight is done, Mitch has on a great, “Whatever, Dwight” face as Howard disappears into the locker room.
Put odds on it: Will Dwight be a Laker next season?
He was talking a Fan!! What is this TMZ?
that “fan” is his boss
Yelling at the GM? You can’t tell what he says or even hear how loud he was talking. Ridiculous…
He says something like. Don’t touch me you white..** That’s all I can read from his lips.