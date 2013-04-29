Video: Dwight Howard Has Words With Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak

#NBA Playoffs #Video #Dwight Howard
04.29.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

In case you didn’t catch this during the Lakers‘ fitting mess of a finale yesterday (or the 7,000 replays on SportsCenter this morning), this could very likely be the last image we see of Dwight Howard in a purple and gold uniform: Yelling at GM Mitch Kupchak on his way to the locker room after getting ejected in the second half:

You can’t see it in this particular clip, but once Dwight is done, Mitch has on a great, “Whatever, Dwight” face as Howard disappears into the locker room.

Put odds on it: Will Dwight be a Laker next season?

