Video: Dwight Howard Plays Pop-A-Shot, Blocks Little Kid’s Shots

So first he messes with the integrity of the trading process, hamstringing Orlando and essentially blocking trades to most NBA teams. And now he’s blocking the shots of some poor kid who happens to be crushing him in Pop-A-Shot? OUTRAGE. Two years ago, we would have amorously cherished this delightfully playful moment as a caricature of his joviality, but not now. Now it’s yet another crummy-hearted display of self-importance. Damn you for making us hate you, Dwight. Damn you.

And then he has the audacity to sign autographs. Could it get any worse?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

h/t Ball Don’t Lie

What do you think?

Follow Dylan on Twitter at @DylanTMurphy.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.