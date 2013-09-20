Video: Dwyane Wade Tells Leno About LeBron James’ Wedding & Celebrity Relationships

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade opened up on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno last night. He discussed some personal information about his relationship with actress Gabrielle Union, the secretive wedding of teammate LeBron James and his plans for next summer. In all, it’s probably the only Leno video we’ve watched in more than a year.

The Sun-Sentinel‘s Ira Winderman stayed up for the actual appearance, as Wade guessed during the show. But Winderman was kind enough to pass along the quotes that need highlighting.

First, here’s Wade on the top secret LeBron James wedding:

This is the part that interested us. Wade can opt-out of his contract to become an unrestricted next summer, just like LeBron, and Chris Bosh. When Leno brought it up â€” as only the gently obsequious Jay Leno can â€” Wade was ready:

“You know what, it’s a lot of media probably watching this in Miami. They going to stay up because they heard I was going to be on the show. So I can’t give them nothing. So . . . I don’t even know what you’re talking about.”

He was right of course, since we’re getting Winderman’s transcription. But the one part of the interview that’s sure to grab some headlines later today is what he said about his relationship with actress Gabrielle Union.

The celebrity couple went through a rough patch last season with Union away a lot while filming her new show, “Being Mary Jane,” and Wade struggling with a bone bruise and tendinitis in his knee while trying to win a championship; he and Gabby drifted apart. But they’ve been together all offseason and they’re better than ever, as Wade explains to Jay:

What do you think?

