Video: Dwyane Wade Tosses Rip Hamilton With a Forearm Shiver

#Miami Heat #Dwyane Wade #Video #Chicago Bulls
04.20.12 6 years ago

Last night’s Heat/Bulls game got heated. As far as regular season games go, it was way more physical than usual and it’s pretty clear these two teams hate each other – a long playoff series between them would be incredible.

Rip Hamilton has been antagonizing opponents for years with his Reggie Miller-like schtick. Last night Rip used some of his old tricks to goad Dwyane Wade into giving him a forearm shiver to the chest. Hamilton’s WWE-level acting skills did the rest:

