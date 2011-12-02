Dwyane Wade Stars In New Jordan Brand Commercial

#Dwyane Wade #Video
12.02.11 7 years ago 6 Comments

Now that the season is upon us, you knew that the next thing to drop from our friends over at Jordan Brand would be Dwyane Wade‘s solo commercial for his forthcoming signature shoe, the Jordan Fly Wade 2. In this new 30-second spot titled “This Is Flight,” watch D-Wade shows you what it feels like to be airborne in that moment of calm before takeoff. As you know, the game’s most memorable plays often coincide with brilliant acts of flight.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

TOPICS#Dwyane Wade#Video
TAGSDWYANE WADEFeatured GalleryJordan BrandJordan Fly Wade 2video

