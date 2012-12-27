Video: Dwyane Wade’s Kick Catches Ramon Sessions Below The Belt

Adding a groin kick to insult â€” the latter being Charlotte’s 16th straight loss Wednesday â€” Miami’s Dwyane Wade caught the Bobcats’ Ramon Sessions, after a foul was called, with a swift kick to a place even sneaker companies’ newest basketball padding can’t help protect. It didn’t appear the kick could have been caused by any force Sessions used on Wade on the specific play, but Sessions went down hard, nonetheless.

It’s not as bad as Kevin Garnett‘s infamous shot below the belt on Channing Frye‘s shot attempt, but that won’t make Sessions get out of the ice bath any faster.

