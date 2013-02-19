Video: Dwyane Wade’s “Way of Wade” Tour Of NBA All-Star Weekend

Last night we showed the gear Li Ning provided Dwyane Wade for All-Star Weekend in Houston. Rather, he’d like it to be known that Li-Ning and Wade came to that end collaboratively, as driven by a vision the company and the two-time NBA champion share. That vision has a name: “Make your own way” and specifically, the Way of Wade.

It’s understandable it will be seen as corporate-speak, but this holds truth others might not because of Li-Ning’s move to gain a foothold (literally) in the U.S. and Wade’s split with Jordan Brand for the more nimble Asian shoe company. Both player and company knew entering the NBA market and jumping ship from an established brand for Li-Ning wouldn’t be the easy route, but wanted to do it anyway to find their own way.

All of which means this video aims to show off for fans of Wade or just sneakerheads interested in Li-Ning (whose shoes aren’t yet available in the U.S. yet). And the title, “A Gentleman’s Weekend,” is pretty catchy. Anyway, do you want to see how Wade spent his weekend in Houston? This is the VIP tour of some of his events.

